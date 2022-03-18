Anderson Co. District Attorney announces grant will be used to promote victims' rights awareness

District Attorney Dave Clark said his office received a grant to help promote community awareness of victims' rights and services.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney of Anderson County said his office received a grant meant to help victims of various types of crimes stay aware of their rights and to help them find support.

Dave Clark, the District Attorney General, said he received funds from the National Association of COVA Assistance Administration. The funds came from a grant program run through the Office for Victims of Crimes and will be used to promote community awareness of the rights victims have, and services to support them.

Clark said the money will be used to promote a candlelight vigil and resource fair on April 30 meant for victims of different kinds of crimes. The project will be part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The week was started in 1981 and is meant to increase people's awareness of the rights and services available to people. The theme for this year will be "rights, access, equity for all victims."