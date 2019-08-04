CLINTON, Tenn. — For some Anderson County homeowners, February's flood waters have never receded.

"This is all I have," Brandi Anderson said. "This is all I have in the whole world."

Anderson's home isn't even close to livable right now.

RELATED: Hamblen County doesn't meet FEMA criteria for individual assistance, Morristown-Hamblen EMA says

RELATED: Governor Lee requests FEMA disaster relief for bulk of Tennessee counties

"I'm managing the best I can," Anderson said.

As the record-breaking rain fell across East Tennessee, the flood waters came and went for most.

RELATED: Family thankful for kindness of others as their Jefferson Co. home remains under several feet of water

RELATED: Dangerous rockslides shut down Roane County road

But not for Anderson, who's now surrounded by a lake. She has to use boards as a temporary bridge just to get to her front door.

"They say there's a lot of caves in this area," Anderson said. "And where the dam was open for so long, and it was letting out so much water, that the caves got flooded, and the water just rose, even after the rain stopped, with the river level."

Anderson lives about a mile from the Clinch River. She's referring to Norris Dam, where TVA was forced to open the spillway gates for two weeks to reduce lake levels.

Her damages from the flooding are really adding up.

She says her heat and AC unit will need to be replaced, her house's foundation is most likely shot, the septic tank could be damaged and a storage building next to her house has to be rebuilt.

She turned to the county for help.

WBIR

RELATED: Blount County still feeling effects of February's rain

RELATED: Knox Co. flooding caused est. $32M in property damage, affected nearly 1200 homes and businesses

"I did talk with Terry Frank, our mayor, and she said there is not enough damage in Anderson County to get any federal funds from FEMA," Anderson said.

Anderson County EMA Director Steve Payne said county workers pumped water out of Anderson's yard and surrounding area for nearly three weeks.

They've since given up because the water just kept rising.

Payne says Anderson and other homeowners in the same situation can reach out to charities and the Red Cross.

"I've had a lot of churches reach out to me," Anderson said.

RELATED: Flood waters contaminate drinking water for some Claiborne Co. residents

Anderson said her only hope is other people stepping in.

"I have a lot of family, and a lot of support there," Anderson said. "So I'm very blessed in that aspect."

Anderson said she hopes the Southern Baptist Convention will be able to help her through their disaster relief fund.

RELATED: Knoxville leaders pass resolution in hopes of speeding up flood recovery efforts

RELATED: West Knox County flood victims urge for FEMA relief