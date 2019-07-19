CLINTON, Tenn. — Lots of students head back to school in a few weeks, and already, football teams and marching bands are well into their practices.

Even with the sun beating down, the beating of the drums doesn't stop.

The Anderson County High School band is finishing week one of its all day band camp.

Drum Major Abbey Charles is helping her band mates sound great for the upcoming football season.

"It feels like 99 out here, I think it's actually around 87," Charles said.

But to do that, they've got to brave feels like temperatures close to 100 degrees.

"We try to take breaks every 15 to 20 minutes so that we can get enough water and stay hydrated," Charles said. "I started getting hydrated like two weeks before band camp to make sure I was prepped and ready."

She says the band changes their uniforms based on the temperature as well.

"We have these big wool uniforms that aren't the most conducive to being hot, so we try to do khakis and a t-shirt for the first couple of games to make sure we're not endangering somebody's health," Charles said.

The football team has turned to technology to help.

"It feels like 100 on the turf," football player Garrison Terry said. "It's very humid."

"You've just got to get acclimated to it," football player Stone Cummins said.

Athletics Director Gary Terry says a generous local business donated a high tech fan that uses water to keep the players cool, but doesn't soak them.

"Technology is a crucial piece to what we do right there, and we're constantly trying to stay on the cutting edge of that this summer," Terry said.

He says trained staff attend each practice to make sure the heat index is below 104, as set by state guidelines.

"They are very good at monitoring hydration, and monitoring kids and looking to see how kids are acting during practice," Terry said.

Terry says it's not just the fall sports like football and band, it's also about spring sports--soccer and track are among the spring sports they'll be monitoring for the hot weather.