Overnight wildfires near Andersonville, Marlow now fully contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 9:43 AM THURSDAY: The brush fires reported Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County’s Marlow community and off Mount Olive Road in Andersonville are fully contained, according to the Office of the County Mayor.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

A press release stated the Marlow fire burned approximately 100 acres, said Marlow Fire Chief Stephanie Fox. Marlow Volunteer Fire Department cleared the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not known at this time what sparked the fire in the area of Cumberland View, Marin Road, and Bush Road in Marlow, according to Leean Tupper, Anderson County EMA public information officer.

The fire in Andersonville burned 130 acres, Andersonville Chief Ambrea Kroth said. Crews cleared the Mount Olive Road area at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters will continue fire patrols to monitor a few hotspots in the area.

Chief Kroth said neighbors in the area told her that a downed power line sparked the Mount Olive Road fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments and the Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to both fires.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Anderson County officials are asking people in the Marlow and Andersonville areas to remain alert as crews work to fight wildfires that sparked up Wednesday afternoon.

According to Leean Tupper with Anderson County, crews responded to a wildfire off Mount Olive Road that is threatening the Big Valley subdivision near Andersonville. Oak Ridge and Rural Metro fire crews are responding to help save homes.

As of 11:30 p.m., the Tennessee Division of Forestry said the Mount Olive Road fire was 85% contained.

The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department said it is also responding to a fire in the area of Cumberland View Road, Martin Road and Bush Road. Oliver Springs and Briceville firefighters are also on the scene to assist. The TN Division of Forestry said the fire was 100% contained.

So far, no one has been injured and no structures have been damaged in either fire. The EMA said crews have received support from the state forestry, Norris, Rocky Top, Oak Ridge, Rural Metro, Paulette and Ridgeview fire departments.

Crews initially responded to a brush fire off Mount Olive Road at 3:35 p.m. As of 3:45 p.m., Anderson County said the fire had grown to approximately 30 acres -- saying emergency officials have notified people living in the area.