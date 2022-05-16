'It hurts me to the core' | Critics raise concerns about Anderson Co. Animal Shelter; director says there's nothing to hide

County commissioners are set to discuss whether to add a new veterinary director and security cameras to increase transparency.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Melonee Lund worked at the Anderson County Animal Shelter for more than 2 years. Eventually, she said it became too much.

"I had absolutely no support from Brian Porter. I was drowning," she said. "I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown when I quit."

She's raised concerns about whether Porter had a proper license for euthanizing pets and whether his practices were humane.

"[I saw the animals] behave totally not the way they should behave when being sedated and then humanely euthanized," Lund said. "It takes such a toll emotionally, physically and mentally."

Lund is one of more than a dozen people who spoke at a May 9 operations committee meeting about concerns with how the Anderson County Animal Shelter is run.

Nicole Ferrara also expressed her concerns.

"It hurts me to the core," she said. "It hurts me to think that these animals died in pain."

However, Brian Porter, the director of the shelter, told commissioners that's simply untrue during the May 9 meeting.

"That is garbage, complete garbage," he said about allegations that he improperly killed animals. "Never happened. Never will."

He disputed nearly every concern raised at the committee meeting. Porter said the only thing he's done wrong is let his license for euthanizing animals accidentally expire.

"My license expired February 28, 2021. Our premise permit expires February 28 2022. I thought that was my euthanasia, and it's my fault. I take full responsibility," he said. "There's no drama. There's no malice. There's no ill intent at all."

Commissioners proposed hiring a new veterinary director and adding cameras to increase transparency. Porter said he'd be on board.

"Our doors are wide open," he said. "We have nothing to hide."

Still, many of the people who spoke up said that proposal doesn't go far enough.

"What I'd like to see is for Brian Porter to step down and somebody take his place," Lund said. "In my opinion, I think Brian Porter is burned out."

Sarah Lilly said she wants to see Porter step down too.