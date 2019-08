ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died Tuesday morning after drowning at Bull Run Park.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said its office was dispatched to a possible drowning at the park. The victim was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The ACSO identified the victim as 45-year-old Anthony Wayne Daniels of Clinton, Tenn.

This incident is under investigation.