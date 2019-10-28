ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 9-year-old child accidentally shot their 4-year-old sibling in the face Sunday in Rocky Top, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Offutt Spur Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

UT LifeStar transported the child to the hospital. Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tyler Mayes said the child's injuries are not life threatening.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Mayes said the child's injury will not require any surgery.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services was notified and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.