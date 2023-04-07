'We take every complaint, every call' | Inside the Anderson Co. dispatch center on the Fourth of July

It is not legal to shoot fireworks in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, fireworks are booming for the Fourth of July. However, they are not legal in all places. In Anderson County, it is not legal for people to shoot off fireworks.

However, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were all hands on deck the night of the Fourth of July. Dispatchers in Anderson County also said they also only answer up to two noise complaint calls per hour on an average day. On the Fourth of July though, they said the number of calls can more than double.

"We're expecting higher calls for service than normal. we do have additional personnel assigned, specifically for calls for service like this. We take every complaint, every call," said Rob Mansfield, Patrol Lieutenant with ACSO. "Every call for service is not equal. So, we concentrate on the ones that are putting people in danger or property in danger. After that, if it's simply a noise nuisance."

ACSO said deputies have prepared since the weekend for the Fourth of July. The number of patrols increased from eight to 12, and deputies were stationed throughout the county's five zones. The four additional deputies were meant to focus on providing backup, and to help with noise complaint calls.

"Usually our influx of calls will be after dark because it'd be fireworks complaints, and fireworks are illegal in Anderson County," said David Dowling, Director of Communications at ACSO.

Between three and five dispatchers operate the dispatch center. They stay in contact with Anderson County's patrol officers and fire department, as well as the 16 counties across the region in case more help is needed.

"When a call comes into the 911 center, it can either come in on a 911 number or a seven-digit non-emergency number. We can put the call in our CAD system and it'll tell us what officer needs to respond," said Dowling.