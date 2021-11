Laura Bean worked as a dispatcher for the sheriff's office for 12 years.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A long-serving lead dispatcher with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office has passed away, according to the ACSO.

Laura Bean served the Anderson County community for several years. She worked as a dispatcher for 12 years, the ACSO said in a Facebook post.

The post describes Bean as an asset to the community who had great pride and dedication for her job.

"She was a loyal friend, co-worker, and person. She will be greatly missed," the ACSO said in the post.