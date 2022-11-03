Anderson County EMS prepares for Saturday snow and dropping temperatures

Emergency responders in Anderson County are preparing for winter weather over the weekend, with six vehicles ready to go.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County emergency responders are preparing for expected winter weather over the weekend. They said they have six vehicles ready to go, along with additional SUVs in case anyone needs help over the weekend.

Despite the vehicles being prepared for the weather, officials with Anderson County Emergency Medical Services said people should expect response times to be delayed. They said snow can prevent them from getting to areas as quickly as they normally do.

"We have extra SUVs that are going to be staffed and ready to respond," said Tyler Crabtree, the Advanced EMT public relations officer. "Our response times might be delayed just a little bit. We want to make sure we can get there safely so we are able to help those calling for us."