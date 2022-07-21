x
Anderson County Fair experiences damages after overnight storms

A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damages after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. 

"We've never experienced anything like this," Queener said. "Luckily, we had a good night at the fair and the fair-goers have left the grounds and everyone is home safe." 

It is unclear if the fair will open tonight.

We will update you as we learn more.

