An Anderson County man is behind bars after a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges of child abuse months after an infant was treated for a brain injury.

District Attorney General Dave Clark said 20-year-old Cameron Tommy Beard was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and two counts of child abuse of an infant.

On March 28, 2018, emergency crews were called for an unresponsive infant girl on Old Lake City Highway in Anderson County. The infant was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and treated for a brain injury, and deputies said they found Beard at the home.

Sheriff Russell Barker said the infant is doing better.

Following an investigation, a detective with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office presented his findings to a county grand jury on Oct. 2. The grand jury returned indictments on the three counts against Beard.

Beard is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct 29 at 9 a.m. at the Anderson County Circuit Court.

