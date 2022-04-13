Local business owner makes prom less stressful for teens by renting out free dresses

Free hair styling, nail painting and makeup services will also be available on select dates.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — High school prom is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it is an expensive ordeal.

Costs can climb into the hundreds when preparing your hair, nails, and makeup. There is also the pricey prom ticket and formal dress to worry about.

Jonathon Trotter, owner of Frugality Thrift on Edgemoor Road is providing free dress checkouts from his store to make the dance more affordable.

“We were trying to give back as much as we can and in the biggest way possible,” Trotter said. “I'll tell everybody that we can help you with everything… except for buying your prom ticket and helping you get a prom date.”

Trotter said he checked out over 150 dresses this prom season and currently has 100 dresses in stock.

The dresses are completely free if they are brought back within three days after their prom date.

Trotter said he hopes this will make prom a little easier for folks.

“The hair, nails, makeup, photography, the prom ticket, and buying a dress - it's all a financial burden, especially with COVID,” he said. “People are struggling. So if they can come in and even just simply you can get a dress from us… they will be saving over 100 bucks.”

Trotter is also organizing free hair styling, makeup, nails, and photo shoots at the Powell Lions Club on April 23 and 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can call frugality thrift if you would like to help with the event.