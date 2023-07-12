Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office receives $1.8 million grant for new equipment and policing center

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the grant comes from the Office of Criminal Justice's Violent Crime Intervention Fund.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they received a $1.8 million grant that will be used to improve policing the area.

They said the money would be used to fund new equipment for patrol and SWAT teams. They said it would also be used for an "intelligence-led policing center," or a Crime Analysis Unit for law enforcement in the area. Officers and deputies in Anderson County will also get bulletproof vests through the grant.

The grant will also provide a new "violent crime command vehicle," which includes intelligence-gathering equipment and command resources, according to ACSO. They said with the grant, they will be able to divert money into other services such as improved community policing and crime prevention programs.

"This grant represents a milestone for Anderson County, and the relationships with the law enforcement agencies within it, for safer streets and successful policing operations. The Office of Criminal Justice and local agencies will work together to ensure communities benefit from this grant in the coming years," ACSO said on social media.

The $1.8 million grant comes from the Office of Criminal Justice's Violent Crime Intervention Fund. ACSO said they received it in cooperation with the Anderson County District Attorney's Office, the Clinton Police Department, the Norris Police Department, the Rocky Top Police Department, the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Oliver Springs Police Department and the Seventh Judicial District Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.