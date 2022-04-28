ACSO: Man arrested after robbing woman at knifepoint, stealing car

Jason Mullins was charged with felony theft, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County man has been arrested after he robbed a woman at knifepoint, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened near Sequoia Marina on Monday, April 25. The suspect, 36-year-old Jason Mullins, was able to flee with the victim's vehicle and money, ACSO said.

The victim was able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect. Deputy Seth Long began looking for the suspect and quickly located him at TJ's Market on Park Lane, ACSO said.

A knife and brass knuckles belonging to Mullins was found in the stolen vehicle, according to ACSO.

The victim's money and vehicle were retrieved. The victim was able to positively identify Mullins, ACSO said.

Mullins was charged with felony theft, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $36,500.