ACS: No students injured after crash involving school bus on Lake City Highway

Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Emergency Medical Services and Anderson County Schools said Tuesday that no students were injured after a crash involving a school bus and one other vehicle on Lake City Highway.

They said that Lake City Highway was closed from Ray Lane to Granite Lane. They also said drivers should avoid the area as first responders cleared the area.

A spokesperson with Anderson County Schools said students from Dutch Valley Elementary School were on the bus, but none were injured. They said that the crash involved Bus 20.

Originally, they said that students from Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School were on the bus. They later said that the bus had not yet made it to those schools.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office also warned drivers to expect delays on Lake City Highway due to the crash. They said drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.