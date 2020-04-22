Some local school districts are announcing in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Schools said its Class of 2020 will have in-person graduation ceremonies this summer. It also issued guidelines on how students can return materials like their school-issued laptops.

Administrators said the decision to hold graduation ceremonies could change if state or national governments place restrictions on large group activities. If that happens, they said the ceremonies would take place on the same days (listed below) virtually.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the district said schools might limit the number of guests students can bring "due to facility capacity and/or mandates from the state or federal government."

The district released these new graduation ceremony dates:

Anderson County High School Graduation

7 p.m. on June 19 on the Anderson County Football Field

130 Maverick Cir, Clinton, TN 37716

Alternative Rain Date on June 20 at 7 p.m.

Clinton High School Graduation

7 p.m. on June 26 on the Clinton High School City Field

151 Gilliam St, Clinton, TN 37716

Alternative Rain Date on June 27 at 7 p.m.

The school also issued instructions for students to return school-owned technology. The instructions are available on this Facebook post.

HAMBLEN COUNTY

The graduation ceremony for West High will be held Thursday, July 23, at 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium. We will conduct the ceremony at the Walters State Community College Gymnasium if it rains. Officials chose the stadium as our first location because it will allow us the opportunity to invite more guests to the program.

The graduation ceremony for East High will be Friday, July 24, at 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium. We will move the ceremony to the East High School Gymnasium if it rains.