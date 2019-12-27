CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County seniors said they're frustrated with how long it's taken commissioners to find them a new senior center.

They said the current senior center is far too small for the 150 seniors who visit daily.

There's only one bathroom, and no space for classrooms.

"We have so many things that we can offer people," senior Sharon Clapp said.

Clapp and the other seniors are going to have to wait a little longer for a new space.

The Director of the Office On Aging, Cherie Phillips, said they've needed a bigger building for years.

"It's not just about bingo," Phillips said. "It's not just about arts and crafts. We do a lot of things. We help them apply for things--application assistance. We do home visits. We send food out to people we know can't get out."

The center is packed every day, serving a large part of the nearly 27,000 seniors in the county with only one bathroom.

County commissioners voted against buying a new building December 16.

At 8,800 square feet, Faith Promise Church is selling the space, but Commissioner Robert McKamey said the commission won't buy it because of a bad decision three years ago.

"We've got a unique situation," McKamey said. "We bought a $600,000 building for the senior center. Turns out, it was not suitable for a senior center."

205 Main Street was full of mold and other problems.

"It's just a cloud that's hanging over this because they don't want to purchase another building until we decide what we're going to do with the old building," McKamey said.

Commissioner Tim Isbell said ongoing negotiations with Rusty Wallace Chevrolet could mean the county is closer to getting some money back on the empty building.

He said theoretically, the money from that exchange could help buy a new center.

Phillips' hope is for something to happen as soon as possible.

"I thought we were going to have a Christmas miracle, but, I'm still waiting on the miracle," Phillips said.

McKamey said he has a plan to bring up three sources of income to pay to buy the old church building that wouldn't require raising taxes.

He'll make his case, and commissioners will vote at their January meeting.

