Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office responding to report of drowning in Claxton community

CLAXTON, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to reports of a drowning in the Claxton community Wednesday night, off New Henderson Rd.

They said they received a call about the drowning at around 8:25 p.m. and several other agencies responded to help them search the water. ACSO said the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad and the Knox County Sheriff's Office's dive team all arrived on scene to help with the search.