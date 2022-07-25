Anderson County Sheriff's Office releases new app

The app will include up-to-date information on ACSO such as 24-hour arrest lists, current inmate database, current job openings and more, ACSO said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released a new app on Monday.

The app will include up-to-date information on ACSO such as 24-hour arrest lists, current inmate database, current job openings and more, ACSO said.

It will also have push alert notifications to send users real-time information on weather, road closures, areas to avoid or other information, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The app is available in Google Play or the Apple App Store, ACSO said.