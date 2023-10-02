Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak

The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post.

The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.

As crews repaired the leak, they "repressurized" the system, which caused another leak, Sweet said. This means air got in the pipes and pushed water in.