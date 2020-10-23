Animal rehab group releases rehabilitated beaver at Ijams

The nonprofit rehab group cared for the beaver after floodwaters swept it away from its lodge as a kit and someone heard it crying.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is now home to a newly rehabilitated semi-aquatic friend.

Mountain Tails Wildlife Rehab, a nonprofit rehabilitation organization sanctioned by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, cared for an orphaned female beaver that's ready to start its new life.

The nonprofit cared for the beaver after floodwaters swept it away from its lodge as a kit and someone heard it crying.

The beaver was released in the valley around the Toll Creek area of Ijams. The nature center said that area is perfect for it because beavers have lived on the creek in the past and she will be able to get her bearings before heading out into the bigger world of the Tennessee River.