An animal rescue group removed dozens of animals living in horrible conditions in Putnam County, a release says.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), working with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, rescued 23 dogs and 19 cats from the property this weekend. They said that none of the animals had access to drinkable water and little access to food.

All of the dogs were found outside in pens or running loose, but there was evidence that they'd recently been held in the basement.

Seven cats were found in an outdoor enclosure and twelve more were inside the house, including a mother and two kittens. A kitten that had been dead for some time was found in a basket on a shelf.

All of the animals were suffering from a variety of medical issues. They were taken to ARC's facility in Lebanon, where they are being cared for.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the animals when they served a warrant for TennCare fraud and theft on one of the people living at the home.

ARC said this is not the first time they've had to rescue animals from these same people.

“In April of 2018, Animal Rescue Corps worked with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to remove nearly 150 animals from another property owned by these same individuals,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward. “We found similarly grim conditions at both the Carroll County and Putnam County properties – sick animals in filthy living conditions. Our thanks go to the dedicated authorities who didn’t hesitate to take action to protect these innocent animals.”

ARC is still caring for the animals rescued from that earlier incident. They cannot be adopted until their custody is determined by the courts.