KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was AnimeDay in Knoxville.

Fans gathered for the convention Saturday at the Holiday Inn in West Knoxville.

The creators said it's a low-key, affordable event for fans to celebrate their interests. To keep people from feeling overwhelmed, the organizers keep the event small.

Fans said events like AnimeDay are a chance to be themselves. They can embrace their interests and even cosplay. One fan said she can be herself at the convention without worrying that she'll be judged.

"I feel like I'm at home," the fan said. "I'm surrounded by people who love cosplay as much as I do. Rather than going around the corner and going into Walmart where people give me weird looks. No one gives me weird looks here."

