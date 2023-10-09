32nd annual Cherokee Fall Festival honors its history at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum

Organizers said it's a lasting memory for families who have their first experiences with Native American culture.

VONORE, Tenn. — The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum held its 32nd annual Cherokee Fall Festival on Sunday.

It takes people back in time to see how Native and early Americans lived in the region. The festival displayed Native American crafts and culture including local Artisans and time period reenactors.

It serves as a fundraiser for the museum and organizers say it's a lasting memory for families who have their first experiences with Native American culture.

"The maple tree was casting its shade kind of in the dance area and so all these kids had piled into the shade and were right there at the puppet show," Charlie Rhodarmer, director of Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, said. "So, you're watching their faces be amazed at hearing Cherokee language and learning Cherokee words."