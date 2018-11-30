Knoxville, Tenn. — Historic Westwood is opening its doors for its annual holiday open house.

The Historic Westwood Holiday Open House, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m., has something for every age and every yuletide enthusiast. From the moment they enter the front door to the taste of their first holiday treat, guests will be surrounded by lavish garland, one-of-a-kind ornaments, and traditional holiday piano music played on the original upright owned by the home’s first occupants – John and Adelia Lutz, according to Knox Heritage.

Featured this year is a tall, slim Victorian tree in the formal parlor decorated with handmade ornaments, created by the Knoxville Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America.

Other can’t miss highlights include five beautifully designed mantles and the “family tree,” featured in the home’s Fresco parlor.

Free and open to the public, guests will be treated to holiday sweets and refreshments. Admittance to Historic Westwood is free and so is the parking at Laurel Church of Christ – 3457 Kingston Pike.

For more information contact Hollie Cook at 865-523-8008 or hcook@knoxheritage.org.

