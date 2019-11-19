We usually don't share anonymous emails, but Monday night we received one from a viewer in light of comments made by a Sevier County commissioner.

During the October 21 commission meeting, Commissioner Warren Hurst used a slur to describe Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat running for president who is gay.

Since the comments, many have called for Hurst's resignation, including the Tennessee Equality Project. The county mayor, City of Pigeon Forge and City of Gatlinburg all condemned the comments.

A crowd showed up at Monday night's meeting, the first since those words were spoken, to both support and condemn Hurst's speech.

The anonymous letter we received is from a person who says they fear for their life because of comments like these in our community, and that's why we chose to share it.

I live in Blount County, I have family that lives in Sevierville, and I have family that frequently visit Pigeon Forge from out of state. I’m gay and my family doesn’t know, but because of the homophobic society here I fear for my life daily.

I love Tennessee and how most people are caring and understanding but there will always be someone or something to remind me and others of the dark underbelly of this region.

I live less than 30 minutes from Sevier County and I remember visiting all the time as a kid. Going to Dollywood, riding go carts, playing in the water parks, and enjoying the memories. Now I get a horrible feeling in my stomach every time I think about this whole situation. It’s not just Sevier County it’s how people are reacting to it, the commissioner alienated a group of people simply because of a characteristic of them.

I don’t feel comfortable coming out and that’s why this is an anonymous email. Because even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled I have protected rights and liberties even though I’m gay, but the south has a history of not following those hearings and requirements. And the Sevier County Commissioners just showed the rest of the country that my statement about the south not following the rules and laws that protect me might just be true.