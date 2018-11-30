Anthropologie is already known for its upscale offerings at relatively high prices, and people are usually willing to splurge for some chic home decor or a unique top.

However, the store's latest offering caused quite an uproar on social media. Until recently, people could buy a Decorative Birch Bundle for $42.

Though this bunch of faux sticks is "sold out" on the store's website, people still have opinions on the matter.

Am I the last one on earth to see this thing where Anthropologie is selling an actual bundle of twigs for $42??



Anyone considering buying this; I will PAY you $42 to pick up all the sticks on my lawn. Full disclosure; You'll be fighting the dachshund puppy for them. — Felicia Watson (@FeliciaTes) November 29, 2018

Stick. A branch or shoot of a tree or shrub that has been cut or broken off.



Sticks. Branches or shoots of a tree or shrub that you can currently purchase for $42. https://t.co/iXtUdJUl5f https://t.co/6glXHMr7ah — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 25, 2018

selling sticks is Anthropologie’s shtick — Stephanie (@stephaniekays) November 25, 2018

Never fear, twig seeking shoppers, some law students have found a fun, festive and cost effective alternative.

Update: the Anthropologie $42 bundle of sticks is still sold out for property prof holiday gifting, but some @UVALaw student(s) have taken matters into their own hands. Today I found this in my faculty mailbox, complete with Christmas-themed ties. Thank you, delightful UVA elf. pic.twitter.com/DkHeQcXfwy — Molly Brady (@mollyxbrady) November 28, 2018

Despite the high cost, a certain tree-like guardian of the galaxy gave the product a five-star review.

