KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT's iconic Rock was covered in an anti-Semitic piece of hate speech Thursday morning. It was quickly painted over with a message of "Love Thy Brother," but images of the hate speech on the Rock had already spread across Twitter.

Many of those sharing the images were calling on UT to respond strongly and substantially to the incident.

The UT chapter of AEPi, a traditionally Jewish fraternity, released a statement on its Facebook page, saying it "is sick and tired of University of Tennessee constantly doing nothing to address this."

"This happens time and time again and all the university has said is 'this is unacceptable'. AEPi at UTK asks the Greek community to share this on their stories and to tag the University. It’s time something is done about this. Our chapter stands against hate of all forms, and simply want action to be taken. We ask that alumni, friends, and family share this and make no way for the University to avoid this topic this time," the chapter's statement continued.

RELATED: Messages of life cover up swastikas painted on the Rock

UT's Office of the Chancellor released a statement later Thursday morning.

"We condemn that hate aimed toward members of our Jewish community, and we understand that words are not enough," part of the statement said.

The statement also focused on how within a week a message of kindness and anti-bullying that had previously been on the Rock turned into a message of hate.

"In one week, the Rock has brought out the best and the worst," the statement said. "We celebrated the outpouring of love for the young Volunteer who made his own T-shirt, and someone beautifully depicted the shirt on the Rock. Last night, someone covered that message of love with an anti-Semitic hate message."

WBIR

RELATED: 'This has gone way past a shirt' | Bullied Florida boy's UT shirt spreads message of kindness throughout the world

Chancellor Donde Plowman is expected to meet with members of the school's Jewish community Thursday. The statement said they will expand that conversation about how to respond to hate on the Rock to all Vols to work on an action plan to bring Vols together from across campus.