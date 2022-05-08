How both children and parents can manage back-to-school anxiety

Children might be experiencing anxiety due to the fear of the unknown. Going into a new grade, harder subjects and much more can cause stress for them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With school starting on Monday in Knox County, parents and children are stuck in a stressful waiting period. They are still trying to enjoy the last days of summer break—but the back-to-school countdown has started.

This situation can be a breeding ground for stress and anxiety if not managed.

It's easy for parents to feel stress for their little ones when they see them going through these emotions. Plus, parents have to make sure things are lined up for the first day of school. With record inflation, it hasn't been easy this summer.

It is important to note that these feelings, for both the child and parent, are normal. However, there is a difference between just being excited and nervous compared to having anxious thoughts.

The good news? Both can be managed.

According to child psychologists from John Hopkins Medicine, any child consistently throwing tantrums, having problems sleeping alone or refusing to attend activities without parents are all causes for intervention. Failing to get along with family members is also a red flag.

Experts recommend arranging play dates with future classmates before the first day. Research shows that familiar faces can help with the transition and give them something to look forward to when they start school.

Visiting the school to simulate a dropoff, going to the playground and if possible—sitting in a classroom will all help with the transition.

Allysen Efferson is a licensed family therapist in Knoxville. She says it's important to make a plan and commit to it this weekend.

"Your children need a routine. They need structure. Especially in those formative years. That's how they're gauging the safety of their environment," Efferson said. "Where are my boundaries? Physical and psychological and we want to establish those things in a healthy way."

Parents can validate their child's worry about the unknown. Although, parents will want to make sure to reassure their child that it'll get easier. Helping a child feel good will also help ease any parental anxiety someone may have.

If problems persist, parents should consider taking their child to a psychologist for help.