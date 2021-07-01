AP Reports: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fires football assistant after 'appalling' tweet

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone accused Stacey Abrams of cheating in an election again.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the Associated Press, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has fired an offensive line coach following a social media post denigrating both the state of Georgia and Stacey Abrams as “Fat Albert.”

In the tweet caught by screen grabs, Chris Malone accused Abrams of cheating in an election again.

The Twitter account was deleted by Wednesday, and UTC athletic director Mark Wharton on Thursday morning called the post appalling.