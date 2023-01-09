KFD: Apartment building heavily damaged after fire in North Knoxville, no injuries reported

The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 4:42 p.m. on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Monday they received calls about a fire at a North Knoxville apartment complex, located at 312 West Inskip Dr. They said when crews arrived at the apartment building, they saw fire coming from a downstairs apartment that had spread to the upper floor.

According to KFD, Fire Station 14 on Central Avenue Pike also saw smoke from their fire station and was the first to arrive at the fire. They said crews immediately started putting it out and said it was extinguished by 5:02 p.m.

They said the building suffered heavy damage from the fire, smoke and water. They also said a building near the fire had moderate heat damage.

KFD said all occupants were able to get out of the building without injury, and they said several animals were able to escape unharmed. They also said crews rescued a cat and a hamster during the fire. KFD also said that an occupant was woken up by the building's fire alarms.

Nine adults are being helped by the American Red Cross to find a place to stay.