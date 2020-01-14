KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, after a tenant woke up to the smell of smoke. It sent flames spreading throughout a house's upper levels and through the house's roof.

The fire broke out on Thompson Place, near North Broadway. Three people and three dogs made it out of the house safely, while more than 20 firefighters worked to put it out using two Ariel ladders to pour water on the fire as well as a defensive attack on the outside, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

William Winnett

No injuries are reported. Fire investigators are there to determine the cause. This is the third morning in a row that the Knoxville Fire Department has had structural fires, according to KFD officials.

