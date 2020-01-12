Authorities investigate West Knox County apartment fire; no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an apartment fire reported in West Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at the Ravenwood Apartments on 128 Dunwoody Road.
When crews arrived on the scene, they observed light smoke coming from cracks around the windows and worked to gain access.
When they got in, crews said they found a small fire at the rear of the structure and were able to extinguish it.
According to a release, there was no one at the apartment at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.