According to a release, there was no one at the apartment at the time of the fire.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an apartment fire reported in West Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at the Ravenwood Apartments on 128 Dunwoody Road.

Authorities investigate West Knox County apartment fire; no injuries reported 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

When crews arrived on the scene, they observed light smoke coming from cracks around the windows and worked to gain access.

When they got in, crews said they found a small fire at the rear of the structure and were able to extinguish it.

According to a release, there was no one at the apartment at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.