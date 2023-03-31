Apex Bank buys former Scripps HQ in West Knoxville for $35 million

Apex is moving its Knoxville corporate headquarters and national mortgage-servicing division to the campus. It'll also lease out parts of the building to tenants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee-based Apex Bank has bought the sprawling, sleek West Knoxville campus of Warner Bros. Discovery, just a few years after Discovery acquired the site in a takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive.

The Camden, Tenn.-based banking firm bought the campus for $35 million.

Apex is moving its Knoxville corporate headquarters and national mortgage-servicing division to the campus. It'll also lease out parts of the building to tenants.

Apex President and CEO Matt Daniels said in a statement it was looking forward to the East Tennessee acquisition. Apex employees and prospective tenants are about to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities that include indoor and outdoor recreation areas, a restaurant and childcare.

The site has high visibility on the north side of I-40 near Pellissippi Parkway. The property consists of two buildings containing a total of 344,500 square feet as well as covered parking for some 600 vehicles.

Apex is a non-member bank, meaning it's not part of the Federal Reserve System. It is an FDIC member.

It has 19 locations in Tennessee, including in South Knoxville, Fairview, Greeneville, Mosheim and Eagleville.

It started in 1931 as the Bank of Camden. The name changed to Apex in 2015, according to federal banking records.

In 2016, it acquired assets of Greeneville-based American Patriot Bank.

Knoxville entrepreneur Jim Clayton has in the past been an owner of Apex, which has seen rapid growth over the past decade.

Camden is about 100 miles west of Nashville. Camden is the county seat of Benton County, Tenn.