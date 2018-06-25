Archer's BBQ plans to open a Fountain City location in July, according to managing partner Archer Bagley.

The restaurant will be at 4885 N. Broadway, in the former Rita's location and a couple doors down from Panera Bread, according to Bagley. Knox Burgers and Wingstop also are in the strip center.

In addition to barbecue, the store also will sell draft and bottled beer, according to Bagley. Along with pulled pork and chicken, it's also known for offering brisket on Fridays.

This will be Archer's fifth location. The others are in Bearden, West Knoxville, Powell and Karns.

© 2018 WBIR