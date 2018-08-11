It's the same story with a different script.

A new city, more lives lost, another mass shooting. Today it was Southern California. Last month it was Pittsburgh. Before that, cities and lives across the country scarred by bullets and forever impacted by hatred.

"These people were just having fun. It must have happened so fast. What do you do?" said Albert Murrian, a Knoxville resident. "It seems like every other day I wake up and I have my coffee and it's like oh, by the way, there's been this terrible shooting."

Thousands of miles away from the shooting scene, people on Market Square mourn the lives lost. But have we all become numb to the death that seems to happen far too often?

"It gets to the point where you almost want to numb yourself so that you don't have that reaction for that person that you don't know," said Gary Kirk, a Knoxville resident. "It's sad, but at the same time you can't involve yourself in every single one anymore because it's not like it is the first time."

Dr. Susan Koller is a psychologist who says the shootings can affect people in different ways. For some it can embolden them to take a stand and fight for change.

►READ MORE: Thousand Oaks makes 307 mass shootings in 311 days

"As they grow up, I think they have a healthier respect for guns and the use of guns," said Dr. Koller.

For others, it can lead to not feeling the pain that should come with events like this.

"Once they become used to the idea, then it doesn't really affect them that much," said Dr. Koller. "I don't think you should ever become numb to something that is going to harm people or kill people."

It's an impossibly scary new normal. Yet, it's the reality we find ourselves in.

"I just feel like if there's one thing that we shouldn't be numb to it's gun violence," said Murrian. "What can you say, it's just terrible."

© 2018 WBIR