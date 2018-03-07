On August 2, registered voters will have the chance to decide races for county offices and primaries for State and Federal offices.

Tuesday, July 3 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming August 2 Federal/State Primary and County General Election.

You first need to make sure you meet Tennessee requirements to vote:

• You must be a U.S. Citizen

• You must be a resident of Tennessee

• You must be at least 18 years old on/or before the next election

• You must not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have then your voting rights must have been restored

Next, decide what method you want to use to register to vote.

You can enjoy the ease and convenience of the State’s Online Voter Registration site at ovr.govote.tn.gov with a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID.

You must fill in all the required fields on the online application and submit it at least 30 days prior to August 2 election. The online registration system is optimized to work on mobile devices for even more convenience. You can also use the online system to update your name or address in the event you have moved or married.

If you do not have a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID, you can download and print the voter registration form from the website and submit it by mail.

The county election commission will mail you a voter registration card when they have accepted your application, which can take up to three weeks.

Early voting will be held July 13 – 28, and registered voters can early vote at any one of the six early voting sites within the county regardless of your Election Day precinct of registration.

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification bearing the voters’ name and photo. First time voters who registered online or by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.

The election commission reminds everyone when voting in a primary election in the State of Tennessee, the voter must declare a political party preference in order to vote in the primary. A voter in a political party primary in Tennessee must be a bonafide member of the political party or intend to seek affiliation with that party and declare allegiance to that party.

For more information on voter registration or the August 2 election day, you can call the Knox County Election Commission office at 865-215-2480, or visit their website here.

