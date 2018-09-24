Constituents across the country will have a chance to make sure they're registered to vote Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.

It also marks just two weeks until the October 9 voter registration deadline in Tennessee. Everyone who wants to vote on Nov. 6 or during the early voting period must be registered to vote by this deadline.

You first need to make sure you meet Tennessee requirements to vote:

• You must be a U.S. Citizen

• You must be a resident of Tennessee

• You must be at least 18 years old on/or before the next election

• You must not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have then your voting rights must have been restored

Next, decide which method you want to use to register to vote.

You can enjoy the ease and convenience of the State’s Online Voter Registration site at ovr.govote.tn.gov with a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID.

You must fill in all the required fields on the online application and submit it at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

The online registration system is optimized to work on mobile devices for even more convenience. You can also use the online system to update your name or address in the event you have moved or married.

If you do not have a Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID, you can download and print the voter registration form from the website and submit it by mail.

The county election commission will mail you a voter registration card when they have accepted your application, which can take up to three weeks.

Pick up voter registration applications in person at the following locations:

• County Election Commission Offices

• County Clerk’s Offices

• Public Libraries

• Register of Deeds Offices

Register during a transaction with one of the following agencies:

• Department of Health (WIC program)

• Department of Human Services

• Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

• Department of Mental Health

• Department of Safety (motor vehicles division)

• Department of Veteran’s Affairs

Call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers to common questions about registering to vote.

Tennessee colleges and universities are also competing in a voter registration drive. Three winning schools will be chosen based on the number of students registered, social media presence and campus creativity in promoting the drive. The schools will include a four-year public college or university, a two-year community or junior college and a private college or university.

Students can register and give their school credit by visiting https://sos.tn.gov/elections/edu .

© 2018 WBIR