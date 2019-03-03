KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a sound East Tennesseans are sick of waking up to: drops on their roofs, signaling yet another day of rain.

Some were pessimistic it would ever end.

"It's never going to stop," said Caleb Goodwin. "It's just never going to stop."

Others were shocked it has lasted this long.

"I can't believe it. I've only lived up here for a few years and this is the worst I've seen it," Christine King said.

Some areas the water flooded last weekend were drier on Sunday, or as dry as they could be.

But most people's moods were as soggy as the ground.

"Its miserable," said Maria Mountain. "I want Spring to be here and I want the sun to shine and I want to be able to do some outside cardio and it's just keeping me in."

For some, it's not only cabin fever but also home headaches.

"I actually just moved into a new house with a basement and it floods. I mean it floods daily here," Goodwin said.

But he's trying to stay on the bright side, despite the weather being so gray.

"I guess it might be a blessing in disguise," he said. "I'm sure the water table is at an excellent level right now so growing crops could be a good thing."

The other silver lining: the 10News Weather Team forecasts the rain will stop overnight and into Monday morning.

But don't get your hopes up yet for Spring weather: it's supposed to get cold during the week and then rain again.