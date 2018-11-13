We know East Tennessee's got talent!

Producers with America's Got Talent are looking for "the next big hit."

Thursday is the big day.

It’s the first time AGT has ever held auditions in Knoxville.

RELATED: Want to be a star? America's Got Talent is coming to Knoxville!

Season after season, we've marveled at magicians, sang along with great vocalists, and laughed with ventriloquists.

"If you look at the finalists from this year, we were all over the map. From singers to trapeze artists to magicians to comedians," judge Howie Mandel said.

RELATED: Former 'America's Got Talent' sand artist once called Knoxville home

After 13 seasons of America's Got Talent, it may seem like the judges have seen it all, but celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell say, not a chance.

Some judges know exactly what they're looking for.

"A dog who plays the guitar,” Simon Cowell said. “I'm being serious. If anyone's got one, we're looking for it."

"I'm looking to see the adults dominate a little bit more. And can people who are not just singers get golden buzzers?" celebrity host, Tyra Banks said.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Other judges are not as specific.

"It's not a surprise if I can foresee it already,” Heidi Klum said. “Maybe you think it's silly, maybe you think it's not silly. Just come and show it to the judges."

RELATED: A look at talented East Tennesseans, Kentuckians who've made their reality TV debut

But here's one thing every judge agrees on, they're hoping to be wowed.

"Whatever you're going to do just own it. Live it. You do you and there's a chance,” said Howie Mandel.

The Knoxville Convention Center will open at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15. If you're in line before 7 p.m. you will have a chance to audition.

People of all ages and any talent are welcome to try out.

When you arrive, you will register, go through security and go into a holding room. Once it’s your turn to see the judges, you will have 90 seconds to share your talent.

If you’re a singer, be prepared to sing a capella unless you're playing an instrument.

No decisions will be made at the auditions on Thursday. If you are selected, NBC producers will notify you about the next steps in February or March.

© 2018 WBIR