KFD: Area safe after construction crew hits natural gas line in Downtown Knoxville

Crews evacuated three residential buildings and the construction site while KUB secured the leak.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said the area on 21st Street just south of Cumberland Avenue is safe after construction crews hit a natural gas line.

KFD crews responded to the area around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday and found a large natural gas line that had been struck and was venting into the air, according to officials.

KFD said it quickly secured the area and notified the Knoxville Utilities Board.

