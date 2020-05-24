Artists "paint the town" in Oak Ridge

The town of Oak Ridge plans to add a downtown area, and gave artists a chance to "promote" their idea of what a downtown should look like.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Fifteen artists gathered on Main Street in Oak Ridge today to "paint the town" both literally and figuratively.

Artists said it was a great escape from the stress of quarantine.

"It's distracted us, well me, from a lot of the more I don't know frightening parts of it. But also it's a nice point towards the future, like what Oak Ridge could be once this virus is all over," Elijah Mauk-Olson said.