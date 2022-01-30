Army to offer 50K signing bonuses to some new recruits

In order to qualify for a signing bonus, the recruit must score above a certain level on the ASVAB, and sign a 6-year service contract.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army needs soldiers, and it needs them now.

According to U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the military has 1.3 million members across six branches.

However, to keep up with service members retiring, it needs to recruit about 150,000 new enlistees every year. In order to achieve that, the Army will now offer some new recruits a $50,000 signing bonus.

Rylee Gustafson is one new Army recruit. She always knew service would be part of her life.

"I kind of always looked at the military as just this heroic thing and the older I got, I just really wanted to be a part of it," Gustafson said.

After high school graduation, Gustafson enlisted in the Army.

"This is what I want, and I shipped out maybe a month later," Gustafson said.

However, Gustafson didn't know how much money was going to end up in her pocket.

"After I signed, my sergeant was like, 'oh my god, like you got $20,000.' So, I mean, that was a plus. But yeah, I didn't do it for that. I didn't even know about it. until afterwards," Gustafson said.

Recruiter Sergeant Kyle Lane says bonuses have been around for a while.

"I think the cash bonus incentive speaks to everybody individually," said Sgt. Kyle Lane.

They used to be $40,000. However, now recruits could qualify up to $50,000.

"It's really to remain competitive with the other military branches as well as the civilian sector, to make sure that we are drawing forth the best possible crowd," Lane said.

It can be tough to find people even eligible to enlist.

71% of youth don't qualify for military service because of obesity, drug-use, misconduct or physical and mental health problems, according to U.S Army Recruiting Command.

That's why the Army boosted the bonus.

"We needed to step up our game so that we can gain interest from those individuals that were that we're looking for," Lane said.

They need people like Gustafson, who have a passion to serve.