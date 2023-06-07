Greene Co. man faces child sex charges, accused of traveling to PA to take minor back to TN

According to an affidavit Arnold Brown, from Mohawk, was sending sexually explicit messages to "what he believes to be a fifteen-year-old" girl.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man from Greene County is facing child sex charges after he was accused of traveling to Pennsylvania on June 2 to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex before taking her back to Tennessee.

According to an affidavit, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department received a tip about Arnold Brown from the "814 Pred Hunters." They said the group establishes fake identities on different social media platforms posting as underage girls. They told police that they had been in contact with Brown, and said he had sent sexually explicit messages to "what he believes to be a fifteen-year-old juvenile female."

He told the "juvenile" that he traveled from Tennessee to Pennsylvania, and had arranged to meet the "juvenile" at a fast-food restaurant before going to a hotel for sex. They also said he told them he intended to take the "juvenile" back with him to Tennessee.

According to the affidavit, he was told of the "juvenile's" age and messages referred to her being in school. He also told her to erase their messages.

When he arrived at the place in Pennsylvania where he intended to meet the "juvenile," the affidavit says he was confronted by members of the 814 Pred Hunters. The affidavit says police were called and Brown was taken into custody.