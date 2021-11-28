Around 280 people evacuated after North Knoxville fire in senior living apartment building

A fire broke out at one of the apartments in Northgate Towers. It was contained, but water damage led to the power being turned off while crews made repairs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 280 people were evacuated from the Manor at Northgate Terrace in North Knoxville following a fire on the eighth floor.

Officials said that the fire was contained in a single apartment, but it also led to water damage throughout the complex. So, officials said the power was turned off while crews made repairs. Since power would be off, they also said around 280 people in the building were evacuated.

The American Red Cross of East Tennessee offered them shelter Saturday night at the Central Baptist Church in Bearden. It is located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville TN, 37919.

They also said that Red Cross and Knoxville officials are working to find alternative housing for residents as needed.

The Manor at Northgate Terrace is owned by the Knoxville Community Development Corporation, which provides affordable housing across the city. This specific apartment complex offers independent living for seniors experiencing several kinds of issues. The apartments are also designed to provide affordable housing.

Many often need daily assistance and may use mobility aids to move around.