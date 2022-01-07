Hundreds of customers briefly lose power in downtown Knoxville Friday night

Information about what caused the power outage was not immediately available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 1,700 people lost power in downtown and North Knoxville Friday night.

KUB said they were aware of the outages at around 10:55 p.m. according to their outage website. By 11:05 p.m. officials said that technicians were on their way to investigate the cause.

By 11:10 p.m. KUB said that number fell to only 74 people.

Affected areas reported losing power to some infrastructure, like light poles. Information about what caused the power outages was not immediately available.

The power outages also affected Channel 43 programming from WBIR, briefly knocking out the broadcast.