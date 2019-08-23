ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Fire officials now say no one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in Andersonville, but they do believe it was intentionally set.

Andersonville Fire Department Chief Andrea Peters said the house has been vacant after it was condemned two months ago, but the previous owner had been staying there a couple of nights until he was told he had to leave.

Fire investigators with Anderson County are now on the scene to determine how the fire was started.

Rural Metro responded to the fire on the 100 block of Boyer Road around 7:20 a.m. to help the Andersonville Fire Department with water supply and manpower, the release said.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blaze.

