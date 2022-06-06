More than $693,000 heading to Knox County organizations from Tennessee Arts Commission

Lawmakers announced 44 art grants in total for Knox County organizations like the Knoxville Children's Theatre and the Museum of Infinite Outcomes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several organizations across Knox County will receive grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission to support their missions in the arts.

State lawmakers said that 44 grants will be given totaling $693,810. The organizations receiving those grants include the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, the Big Ears Festival, the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee, the Bijou Theatre, The Bottom and the Museum of Infinite Outcomes.

The two largest grants of $74,600 will be given to the Knoxville Museum of Art and the Knoxville Symphony Society. The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville will also get $31,800 while HoLa Hora Latina will get $7,440 in grants from the commission. The Tennessee Folklore Society will get $1,350 too.

The grants were awarded after being reviewed by advisory panels that included people with expertise in various parts of the arts. Grant categories included arts access, arts education, art project support, creative placemaking, partnership support, major cultural institutions and rural-arts partnerships.

The Tennessee Arts Commission expects to award up to $11.7 million in around 1,000 total grants during the Fiscal Year 2023.