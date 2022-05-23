Blount Co. Schools offering free breakfast and lunch to kids 18 and under until June 17

Meals will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at several elementary and middle schools in the county.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools will be making free meals available to kids 18 and under for the first part of the summer.

BCS said its nutrition department will be handing out free breakfast and lunch meals to kids from May 23 to June 17 every Monday and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Each Monday kids will receive meals for Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesdays they will receive meals for Wednesday through Friday. Families can pick up one set of meals at any of the elementary and middle schools listed below for that distribution day.

The school system said there will be no meal pickup on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 30. Pickups that week will happen Tuesday and Thursday. Kids attending summer school will be able to receive their meals during school hours.

BCS said there are no ID or income requirements to receive meals. Kids do not need to be in the vehicle when parents come to pick up meals.

Parents with questions should call (865) 984-1212.

Meal Pickup Locations